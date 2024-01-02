International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva spoke in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, forecasting lower inflation ahead:

"People should be feeling good about the economy because they finally would see relief in terms of prices,"

Praised FOMC rate hikes:

"While that has been painful, especially for small businesses, it has brought the desired impact without pushing the economy into recession"

Advises you lot to cheer up:

"My message to everyone is, you have a job and interest rates are going to moderate this year because inflation is going down. Cheer up. It is a new year, people"

Her outlook for the US economy:

“definitely” headed for a soft landing

If I recall, the rollover to the new year saw US public debt heading up over $34 trillion. Awesome.