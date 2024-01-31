More again from Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department:

  • Had good discussions on exchange rates with Japanese authorities, who were committed to flexible exchange rates which act as a shock absorber
  • Fx intervention could lower excess volatility and better align exchange rate moves with fundamentals

Earlier, wide-ranging, comments:

USD/JPY showing little response, its come back from its trip towards 147.20:

