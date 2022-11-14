The International Monetary Fund has written in a piece prepared for the summit of G20 leaders in Indonesia,

recent high-frequency indicators "confirm that the outlook is gloomier," particularly in Europe

It said recent purchasing manager indices that gauge manufacturing and services activity signaled weakness in most Group of 20 major economies, with economic activity set to contract while inflation remained stubbornly high

IMF citing:

tightening monetary policy

triggered by persistently high and broad-based inflation

weak growth momentum in China

ongoing supply disruptions and food insecurity caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

---

Info via Reuters.