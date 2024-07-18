Powell drowning fear
  • It would be prudent for the Fed to wait for clearer evidence that inflation is sustainably returning to 2%
  • US should consider scaling back tax exemptions for employer-paid health care, capital gains on the sale of primary residences
  • US has a pressing need to reverse ongoing increase in public debt
  • US should consider progressively raising income tax rates, including those earning less than $400,000
  • US should consider scaling back deductions for mortgage interest

Everyone loves when the IMF makes suggestions on how to run a country. You can be sure the Fed and Washington will toss these recommendations right in the garbage can.