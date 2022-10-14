Reuters with a piee citing remarks from a senior International Monetary Fund official, Sanjaya Panth, deputy director for the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

Japan's currency intervention last month to stop a sharp slide in the yen was likely a "signaling action" to smooth volatility, though the impact of such moves tend to be short-lived,.

the link is here for more.

-

I think his more pertinent remarks are:

When there is intervention, it does slow down the pace of depreciation

The intervention was a one-time event so far of relatively small magnitude in a deep market

When looked at historically, the impact of these kinds of interventions doesn't last very long

Yes to all of those.