The IMF with words of advice for the BOC. Reuters with the report, in summary:

strengthening communications could include explanations on how quickly the BoC thinks the policy rate could return to neutral

can also better communicate on how it views market expectations regarding the evolution of the policy rate

The Bank of Canada fobbed them off:

"we certainly share the goal of transparency, and a commitment to look at ways for possible improvements"

