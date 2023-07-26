The International Monetary Fund's chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas spoke on Tuesday, at a news conference held after the release of the IMF's updated World Economic Outlook report.

"Right now, the risk is probably on the upside, that maybe inflation pressures will continue to remain above the target"

"Our advice for Japanese authorities there is that right now, monetary policy can remain accommodative, but it needs to prepare itself for the need to maybe start hiking"

encouraging the BoJ to "be a bit more flexible and maybe move away from the yield-curve control that it has now."

