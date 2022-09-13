There's a bit of a blowout in the Fed fund futures market at the moment. I don't rule out that's traders caught offside and getting squeezed. In any case, the implied probabilty of a 100 basis points hike to 3.25-3.50% is stting at 47% now. That's a big shift from essentially nil before CPI.

I expect the Fed to leak something to the WSJ sometime soon but they may want to wait and see Thursday's retail sales and Friday's UMich sentiment survey first.

Update: The odds are back down to 33%. It looks like that was a bit of a squeeze.