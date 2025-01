In 2024, the People's Bank of China, expanded its gold reserves by 44.17 tons, bringing the total to a record-high 2,279.57 tons, making it the sixth-largest globally.

That year, China produced 377.24 tons of gold, while consumption reached 985.31 tons. Gold imports totalled 156.864 tons, reflecting an 8.83% year-on-year increase, according to the China Gold Association.