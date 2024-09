Prior month +6

KC Fed manufacturing index -18 versus +/month

Composite index is -8 versus -3 last month

The manufacturing index is at its lowest level since July 2023.

The index does move up and down a lot. Last month it went from -12 to +6. The +6 was the highest since August 2023 when it reached +12 before falling to -13 in September 2023.

A nothing burger