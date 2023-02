Bank of Japan Governor-nominee Kazuo Ueda speaks in a confirmation hearing in the lower house of the Japanese parliament on Friday, 24 February.

This'll give us the first clue of his views on the direction of monetary policy since he became the draft pick.Some sort of move towards policy normalization is widely expected, but the timing is very uncertain.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will pass the leadership baton to Kazuo Ueda. Both are seated in this pic.