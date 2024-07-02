There are some expectations about of a People's Bank of China (PBOC) Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) cut this month, or in August, to boost long term liquidity and support bond buying.

Chinese state media, Securities Daily, cite the chief economist at CITIC Securities, saying that the PBOC may adopt measures such as lowering the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to provide sufficient liquidity to the market

In view of the current level of excess reserves and the potential pressure to issue government bonds, it is possible that the RRR cut will be implemented in July or August.

It is not ruled out though that the PBOC will provide liquidity through open market operations or relending.

Head of macroeconomics for Asia-Pacific at UBS Global Wealth Management said the PBOC may further cut the RRR and interest rates in the remainder of the year to address low inflation

Targeted low-cost lending facilities to support housing inventory acquisition would also be likely

---

The Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) is a central bank regulation that sets the minimum amount of reserves each bank must hold in relation to their deposit liabilities. Its the percentage of total deposits that banks are legally required to keep on hand, either as cash in their vaults or in a reserve account at the central bank.