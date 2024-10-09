India cenbank holds rates at 6.50%, shifts stance to 'neutral,' signaling potential rate cuts

Full Story on PiQ

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rate unchanged at 6.50% but shifted its stance to "neutral," signaling the possibility of rate cuts in the near future. T

his marks a shift from the previous "withdrawal of accommodation" stance as early signs of economic slowdown begin to surface.

The central bank remains focused on controlling inflation, which has stayed below its 4% target for two consecutive months.

Meanwhile, India's benchmark bond yields dropped, and the Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes edged higher following the decision.