Australia's monthly CPI data is due on Wednesday, 27 September 2023:

Comments via Commonwealth Bank of Australia on what the Reserve Bank of Australia is watching:

The August figure will provide updates on how market services inflation, with key categories like restaurant meals, hairdressing & other household services being measured. The RBA is concerned about services inflation being sticky.

Ther will be more focus on the CPI result for Q3 than on this monthly report. The next quarterly CPI data point is due on October 25