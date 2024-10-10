But inflation is then expected to decline towards target over the second half of next year

Too early to declare victory against inflation

Core inflation and services inflation might be stickier and not decline as much as expected

But disinflationary process remains on track

The risk of delays in reaching the target warrants some caution against dialing back policy restriction prematurely

Need to carefully monitor whether inflation would settle sustainably at target in a timely manner

Full accounts

There's nothing in there that is out of the ordinary. The thing is that since last month's meeting, recent data has pushed markets to expect another rate cut by the ECB for next week. That is the bigger development in play currently. A 25 bps rate cut is now ~94% priced in based on the rates market.