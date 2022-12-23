Don't check out for the holidays just yet, there is a load of data coming from the US o later today.

Scotia:

In the wake of the soft CPI report for November, the Fed’s preferred measures of inflation are likely to record soft changes of about 0% to +0.1% on headline PCE and core PCE gauges.

CIBC:

“The Fed’s preferred measure of prices, core PCE prices, could have risen more modestly on a monthly basis than its CPI counterpart, given the lower weighting of shelter in the index, leaving the annual pace at 4.6%. We are roughly in line with the consensus, which should limit any market reaction.”

Deutsche Bank:

“We think it should come in at 0.2% MoM, taking the YoY rate down three-tenths to 4.7%. Normally core PCE is above core CPI but over the next 12 months our economists think that anomalies in healthcare components between the two means that the former will edge above the latter at 3.2% for 2023 Q4/Q4 against 3.1%.”

