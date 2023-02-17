From earlier this week, S&P Global:
Changes in housing prices tend to take about 12 months to be fully reflected in government data, meaning the impact of the 's aggressive rate hikes on rents will likely show up around the second quarter as leases signed when prices were surging begin to expire, said James Knightley, chief international economist with ING. Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the
"We have disinflation before the biggest component really comes to the party," Knightley said. "I remain very optimistic that we can see a big slowdown in U.S. core inflation through the second half of the year."
Meanwhile, just overnight we had another sign of no cessation in US
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
inflation
Hot labour markets, hot CPI, hot PPI. It's a white-knuckle ride while awaiting lower inflation (if it comes ...)