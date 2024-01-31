More from Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department:

If conflict in the Middle East escalates, it could affect oil prices which would have bearings in many countries in Asia

Chinese authorities need to give consistent, clear set of messages to address property sector woes, need to separate viable from non-viable while protecting home buyers

We don't see deflation as baseline scenario in China

PBoC's cut to bank reserves consistent with our proposal to have more monetary easing

Going forward we would prefer if there were more policy rate cuts than bank reserves cuts in China

