More from Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department:
- If conflict in the Middle East escalates, it could affect oil prices which would have bearings in many countries in Asia
- Chinese authorities need to give consistent, clear set of messages to address property sector woes, need to separate viable from non-viable while protecting home buyers
- We don't see deflation as baseline scenario in China
- PBoC's cut to bank reserves consistent with our proposal to have more monetary easing
- Going forward we would prefer if there were more policy rate cuts than bank reserves cuts in China
