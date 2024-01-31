More from Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department:

  • If conflict in the Middle East escalates, it could affect oil prices which would have bearings in many countries in Asia
  • Chinese authorities need to give consistent, clear set of messages to address property sector woes, need to separate viable from non-viable while protecting home buyers
  • We don't see deflation as baseline scenario in China
  • PBoC's cut to bank reserves consistent with our proposal to have more monetary easing
  • Going forward we would prefer if there were more policy rate cuts than bank reserves cuts in China

