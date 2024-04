Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund spoke in a US media interview (CNBC).

“We remain on our projection that we would see, by the end of the year, the Fed being in a position to take some action in a direction of bringing interest rates down,”

“But again, don’t hurry until the data tells you you can do it.”

