UBS remain upbeat on further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts to come. Analysts at the bank acknowledge heightened concerns about inflation in the market, and also trimmed market pricing for cuts ahead.

Ahead of Wednesday's CPI report (Forexlive Americas FX news wrap 13 Nov: US CPI comes out as expected. USD continues rise) UBS points:

Economic data signals a stronger-than-expected economy. Concerns about inflation remain

Market expectations lean towards a slower pace of Fed rate cuts

Fed officials view the current rate as restrictive but are balancing employment and inflation goals. A major inflation surprise would be required to shift policy outlooks.

The Fed is likely to continue rate cuts, with a potential 25 basis point cut in December and further easing expected in 2025.

And, the data result was not enough to dissuade analysts at UBS from expecting further cuts from the FOMC ahead, referring to the in line CPI print not changing the underlying fundamentals and economy narrative.

***

The latest from FedWatch shows a solid expectation for a 25bp cut on December 18: