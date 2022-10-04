The Central Bank of Ireland quarterly bulletin, info via Reuters.
- its forecast for its preferred economic growth measure is 2.3% next year (from 4.2%)
- inflation forecast for next year 6.3% (versus 4.2% previously)
- inflation forecast for 2022 to 8% (from 7.8%)
"These developments will dampen the expected pace of economic growth over this winter and into next year as households and firms delay less-essential spending and investments in light of uncertainty and more constrained real incomes," the central bank said
Reuters link is here for more info.
EUR is little changed: