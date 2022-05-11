Check these out! Ahead of the Wednesday's US CPI data (
US inflation data is the focus for Wednesday 11 May 2022
) there was a boatload of Fed speakers, and an ECB one for good measure:
- More from Mester: MBS sales could mean losses for central bank
- Fed's Mester: Would need to see compelling slowdown of inflation before slowing rate rises
- Fed's Waller: We think we can raise rates and not have a big impact on unemployment
- Fed's Mester: The hiking pace we're going now seems about right
- ECB's Nagel sees 'disturbing trend' that inflation is gaining momentum
- Fed's Mester: I think we will need to go beyond neutral
- Fed's Williams: 50 bps hikes at next two meetings 'make sense' as base case
- Fed's Barkin: When we get to neutral, we can decide if we have to put the brakes on
- More from the Fed's Williams: I don't know what Fed funds rate will be mid next year
- Fed's Williams: Will move expeditiously to bring rates back to more normal levels
There is a minor reprieve from Fed talking heads on Wednesday, but the ECB speakers keep coming:
BuBa President Nagel, ECB President Lagarde, Spain's central bank governor de Cos. ECB Schnable are all on the agenda. I'll collate times etc and be mack with more on these.