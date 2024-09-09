An interesting snippet from Deutsche Bank, expecting 25bp rate cuts ahead, but read on for the "however".

DB say that while Friday’s ... payrolls report was disappointing:

the data did not rise to the "significant deterioration" Waller noted was needed for larger (50bp) rate cuts.

So our economists keep to their expectations for a 25bps cut next week

And then add:

The risk for the Fed is if and when job losses actually arrive in the payrolls report, you tend to get little warning

With hiring now relatively soft it wouldn’t take much for the Fed to be behind the curve and a string of 50bp cuts to follow.

With markets now pricing in over 250bps of cuts by January 2026 there has to be a reasonably high market expectation in the fixed income space of this policy error occurring