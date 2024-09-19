August National CPI data from Japan is due on Friday. We have had the Tokyo CPI data for August, which came in higher vs. July:

The Bank of Japan statement follows a few hours later. There is no rate change expected:

We'll also have Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting from the People's Bank of China. These benchmark lending rates remained unchanged in August:

one-year loan prime rate stayed at 3.35%

the five-year rate was maintained at 3.85%

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):

Its an interest rate benchmark used in China, set by the People's Bank of China each month.

The LPR serves as a reference rate for banks when they determine the interest rates for (primarily new) loans issued to their customers.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Its calculated based on the interest rates that a panel of 18 selected commercial banks in China submit daily to the PBOC. The panel consists of both domestic and foreign banks, with different weights assigned to each bank's contributions based on their size and importance in the Chinese financial system. The LPR is based on the average rates submitted by these panel banks, with the highest and lowest rates excluded to reduce volatility and manipulation. The remaining rates are then ranked, and the median rate becomes the LPR.



--