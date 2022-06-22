I've already noted Chair Powell at 9.30am US Eastern Time (which is 1300 GMT)

Also coming up.

09:00 / 1300 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event

12:00 / 1600 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual Federal City Council's District Strong event

12:55 / 1655 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Corridor Business Journal Mid-Year Economic Review

13:30 / 1730 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker (in Philadelphia) and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin (virtual from Richmond) participate in macroeconomic outlook discussion

The Fed can only look on at the gas price surge. Biden is taking another step to address this on Wednesday also: