The FOMC rate decision will be announced Wednesday, March 16 at 2 PM ET.

1800 GMT

Fed's Powell press conference will follow shortly after at 2:30 PM ET

1830 GMT

Earlier previews:

This snippet via Scotia, saying There remain three major forms of uncertainty into the meeting:

1. The Dots: ... The median projections only began to anticipate rate hikes years down the road starting in December 2020 and have since been progressively brought forward and raised... Markets will pay keen attention to how much higher they go and how much sooner. The common expectation is that the FOMC will tread carefully and maybe add a couple more hikes to this year, but the risk could very well slant toward both higher and earlier than previously anticipated.

2. Projections: ... For some time now there have been more and more FOMC members getting increasingly worried about upside risk to inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term ... and they are likely to further translate such concerns into a material upgrade of inflation forecasts at this meeting. Projections regarding how high and for how long on inflation plus how long and how durably they foresee lower unemployment will help to inform the committee's stance.

3. Press conference: Chair Powell has freer rein to guide the direction of risks on important matters such as pace and level of rate hikes over time, as well as revealing further colour on the committee’s discussions around roll-off caps that would inform expectations for how quickly they may shrink the SOMA portfolio of Treasury and MBS holdings. To date he has said that the nature of the pandemic versus the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis merits shrinking the balance sheet more rapidly. Watch for reference to how rapidly