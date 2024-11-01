Reuters poll of economists finds:

RBA on hold in November and December

All 30 economists in the poll expected the RBA to hold at 4.35% at the November 4-5 meeting

All but one expect a hold at the December meeting

20 of 29, expected a 25 basis point cut in February

8 predict no change

1 sees a 50bp cut

BlackRock Australasia:

"We think the data was pretty much in line with the RBA's thoughts about the path of core inflation. That is, it's still too high for them to think about cutting the cash rate in 2024...early 2025 is probably a bit more realistic."

Australia's big four local banks, ANZ, CBA, NAB, and Westpac forecast no rate change this year

all expect a cut at the February 2025 meeting

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock