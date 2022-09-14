Reuters with a brief report on comments from European Central Bank chief economist Lane who met with bank representatives on Wednesday.

Lane:

Higher energy prices remain a "dominant driving force of inflation" in the euro zone

"It is crystal clear that the appropriate monetary policy for the euro area should continue to take into account that the energy shock remains a dominant driving force of inflation"

repeated the ECB to continue raising interest rates, adding increments "will be larger, the wider the gap to the terminal rate and the more skewed the risks to the inflation target."