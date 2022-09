Last week the Bank of England announced it would postpone its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

I was to be today, 15 September 2022.

Its been pushed back to September 22 due to the observance of a mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

--

The BoE is widely expected to hike rates by 50bp at this meeting, but +75bp is in the mix.

The current Bank Rate is 1.75%