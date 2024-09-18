The Bank of Japan meet this week, announcement due on Friday September 20.

The Bank is not expected to hike rates again:

Ueda and his colleagues will be eyeing the data showing slowing export growth:

In summary:

exports rose for a ninth straight month, but at a much slower-than-expected pace in August

shipment volumes fell 2.7% y/y, the seventh consecutive month of declines

indicating slowing global demand is impacting a previously bright light for Japan's economy

imports showed a huge miss also, weaker import performance is often a sign of an economy slowing down