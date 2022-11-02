The Japan Business Federation will urge member companies to raise pay next spring according to a report in the Nikkei.
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda has been talking about higher wages fuelling inflation. I pointed this out last week here:
He said it again yesterday:
- the upward revision in the BOJ's October report reflects our view that prices are likely to gradually rise accompanied by wage hikes
This is a significant change from Kuroda and the Bank of Japan. Now Japan Inc (business branch) is getting involved.
Take careful note folks, this is laying the groundwork for a change in policy from the Bank. Its not imminent but it is coming.