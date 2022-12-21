Economic report from the Cabinet Office. In summary (via Reuters):

cut its view on factory output for the first time in six months as global demand for semiconductors is pausing

kept its assessment on the overall economy unchanged by saying it was “improving moderately”

“If China’s infection situation impacts on supply chains or trades, it could also impact on Japan’s economy as we’ve seen earlier this year,” a Cabinet Office official said.

upgraded its view on business sentiment for the first time in a year to say it was showing signs of recovery

left its view on private consumption unchanged saying it was moderately picking up

capital spending seen recovering

The report reiterated that the government expects the Bank of Japan to achieve its 2% price target stably based on the economy, prices and financial situation.

