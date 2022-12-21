Economic report from the Cabinet Office. In summary (via Reuters):
- cut its view on factory output for the first time in six months as global demand for semiconductors is pausing
- kept its assessment on the overall economy unchanged by saying it was “improving moderately”
- “If China’s infection situation impacts on supply chains or trades, it could also impact on Japan’s economy as we’ve seen earlier this year,” a Cabinet Office official said.
- upgraded its view on business sentiment for the first time in a year to say it was showing signs of recovery
- left its view on private consumption unchanged saying it was moderately picking up
- capital spending seen recovering
- The report reiterated that the government expects the Bank of Japan to achieve its 2% price target stably based on the economy, prices and financial situation.
USD/JPY volatility is likely to persist after the BOJ shock yesterday:
ICYMI:
Follow through for the yen in Europe and America times:
- ForexLive European FX news wrap: Yen flying high after BOJ policy tweak
- Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Yen hits new highs as the BOJ fallout continues
More: