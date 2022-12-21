Economic report from the Cabinet Office. In summary (via Reuters):

  • cut its view on factory output for the first time in six months as global demand for semiconductors is pausing
  • kept its assessment on the overall economy unchanged by saying it was “improving moderately”
  • “If China’s infection situation impacts on supply chains or trades, it could also impact on Japan’s economy as we’ve seen earlier this year,” a Cabinet Office official said.
  • upgraded its view on business sentiment for the first time in a year to say it was showing signs of recovery
  • left its view on private consumption unchanged saying it was moderately picking up
  • capital spending seen recovering
  • The report reiterated that the government expects the Bank of Japan to achieve its 2% price target stably based on the economy, prices and financial situation.

USD/JPY volatility is likely to persist after the BOJ shock yesterday:

usdyen boj 21 December 2022

