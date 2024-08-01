Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi:

Japan appoints former top fx diplomat Masato Kanda to special advisor to cabinet

Kanda tasked to advise Japan PM Kishida on international financial trends

Hayashi adds:

Won't comment on forex levels

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals

Closely watching fx moves thoroughly

Meanwhile USD/JPY is around 149.20, after having dipped to around 148.50.

The wild swings in USD/JPY would, in a rational world, prompt the Bank of Japan to step in and buy it. But, Japan's Ministry of Finance and BOJ want stable FX only when the yen is cratering;-)