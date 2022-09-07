Earlier remarks on the yen weakness from Japan:

Japan finance minister Suzuki says recent FX moves are somewhat rapid

Matsuno now:

important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

sharp fx fluctuations not desirable

no comment on every day-to-day forex moves

concerned by recent rapid, one-sided currency moves

ready to take appropriate actions on fx market movements if necessary

watching fx moves with high sense of urgency

watching closely impact of fx moves on Japan's economy

---

Again, this is an escalation in rhetoric, this specifically:

one-sided currency moves

---

I have posted before on what to listen out for:

