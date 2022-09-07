Earlier remarks on the yen weakness from Japan:
Japan finance minister Suzuki says recent FX moves are somewhat rapid
Matsuno now:
- important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals
- sharp fx fluctuations not desirable
- no comment on every day-to-day forex moves
- concerned by recent rapid, one-sided currency moves
- ready to take appropriate actions on fx market movements if necessary
- watching fx moves with high sense of urgency
- watching closely impact of fx moves on Japan's economy
---
Again, this is an escalation in rhetoric, this specifically:
- one-sided currency moves
---
