Japan finance minister Suzuki says recent FX moves are somewhat rapid

Matsuno now:

  • important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals
  • sharp fx fluctuations not desirable
  • no comment on every day-to-day forex moves
  • concerned by recent rapid, one-sided currency moves
  • ready to take appropriate actions on fx market movements if necessary
  • watching fx moves with high sense of urgency
  • watching closely impact of fx moves on Japan's economy

Again, this is an escalation in rhetoric, this specifically:

  • one-sided currency moves

I have posted before on what to listen out for:

USD/JPY update:

