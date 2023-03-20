Matsuno is commenting after the news earlier of the Bank of Japan to take part in a flood of US dollars to made available to banks if needed. A round down of this is here if you missed it:

More:

Matsuno:

Japan's financial system is stable as a whole

Central banks swiftly ramped up efforts as risk-aversive moves seen in markets

Matsuno is correct on the swiftness of this response from the 6 big DM central banks. Similar was done in March 2020 as a response to the pandemic outbreak but the moves followed massive losses. This time the opening up of what can be referred to as a global USD discount window is much quicker, seeking to limit problems before they spiral out of control. It would be remiss of me not to mention, on the other hand, that this move is a clear sign of concern at official levels.

The other news is the purchase of Credit Suisse by UBS, arranged at the behest of, and mainly by, the Swiss government. This is another attempt to stem contagion risk.

Using the S&P500 emini as a proxy for global risk sentiment, its improved on the session so far. After a solid move up we've had a similar retracement to be left, as I post, slightly better on the session: