Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno
- is no truth to reports that the government is set to change the joint statement signed with the Bank of Japan in 2013
- government hopes to continue working closely with the BOJ to achieve sustained economic growth and price stability
- BOJ continues to work closely with the government to sustainably, stably hit the price target - keeping an eye on economic, price and financial developments
--
Given the ongoing nature of the reports of the revision I don;t believe Matsuno. Still, nothing much will happen until Kuroda leaves the Bank in April.
USD/JPY has continued to swing on the reports and now this denial.
---
The background top Matsuno's comments:
Yen found strength in the very early hours of Asia on the back of a weekend report canvassing changes to the BOJ 2% inflation target once Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda leaves his role in April in 2023:
