Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno

  • is no truth to reports that the government is set to change the joint statement signed with the Bank of Japan in 2013
  • government hopes to continue working closely with the BOJ to achieve sustained economic growth and price stability
  • BOJ continues to work closely with the government to sustainably, stably hit the price target - keeping an eye on economic, price and financial developments

Given the ongoing nature of the reports of the revision I don;t believe Matsuno. Still, nothing much will happen until Kuroda leaves the Bank in April.

USD/JPY has continued to swing on the reports and now this denial.

The background top Matsuno's comments:

Yen found strength in the very early hours of Asia on the back of a weekend report canvassing changes to the BOJ 2% inflation target once Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda leaves his role in April in 2023:

That headline comes via Japanese media, Nikkei (which does tend to get a bit of a heads up from time