Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno

is no truth to reports that the government is set to change the joint statement signed with the Bank of Japan in 2013

government hopes to continue working closely with the BOJ to achieve sustained economic growth and price stability

BOJ continues to work closely with the government to sustainably, stably hit the price target - keeping an eye on economic, price and financial developments

Given the ongoing nature of the reports of the revision I don;t believe Matsuno. Still, nothing much will happen until Kuroda leaves the Bank in April.

USD/JPY has continued to swing on the reports and now this denial.

The background top Matsuno's comments:

Yen found strength in the very early hours of Asia on the back of a weekend report canvassing changes to the BOJ 2% inflation target once Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda leaves his role in April in 2023: