Verbal intervention comments from Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno:

Govt closely watching FX moves and their impact on Japan's economy, prices

Working closely with BOJ

Also says:

Hope the BOJ works closely with govt, guide policy appropriately to sustainably, stably hit 2% inflation target

Govt is always closely communicating with the BOJ, won't comment on specifics

Japanese officials are concerned when yen depreciation is rapid, as it has been since the Bank of Japan meeting last Fridasy. These sorts of remarks on the currency are intended to slow the fall.

The last time the yen weekend quickly I was posting on what to watch for actual intervention.

