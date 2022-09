Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno with comments trying to support the falling yen - verbal intervention

I posted earlier today to be on the lookout for this sort of jawboning on the currency:

Matsuno:

no comment on every day-to-day forex moves

important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

sharp fx fluctuations not desirable

watching fx moves with high sense of urgency

volatility is rising in recent forex market

----

USD/JPY update: