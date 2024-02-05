Japan chief government economist Hayashi is out with some comments that highlight the importance of incoming wage data.

If this year's wage growth exceeds that of last year, we'll likely see positive wage-inflation cycle kick off

To declare permanent end to deflation, we must ensure Japan won't revert to deflation and that is difficult to judge

BOJ's current monetary policy framework that sets 2% inflation target is 'very important' for gov't and public

Importance of government and BOJ joint statement will not change even upon possible BOJ policy shift

The market sees a high likelihood of the BOJ hiking rates back to 0% at the end of April, with a 25% chance it happens at the March 19 meeting.