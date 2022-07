The weekly data for last week showed, in part:

Foreign Investment in Japanese Bonds of 2066.5bn yen (previous week was +330.5bn

Leading into the previous Bank of Japan meeting foreigners were selling record amounts of JGBs. Analysts were pointing to the outflows (amongst other reasonings) as a sign the BOJ would be forced to abandon its yield curve control (over 10-year JGBs). The BOJ reaffirmed its YCC policy at that meeting though.