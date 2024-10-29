I posted earlier on the talks to bring the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) into coalion with the LDP and Komeito:

I wondered aloud if DPP would demand an end to BOJ rate hikes as a price for its support. Seems so, yeah.

Japan Democratic Party For People Head Tamaki:

BOJ should avoid big policy change now with real wages still at standstill

If there is certainty that wage growth will exceed 4% at next year's wage negotiations, BOJ can review monetary policy

Want policymakers to scrutinise whether real wages stably turns positive in guiding fiscal, monetary policy

USD/JPY update, on its session lows:

