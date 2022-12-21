Japanese Economy Minister Goto comment crossing the newswires:

acknowledges that the Bank of Japan's decision on Tuesday was not meant to be a tweak or exit from monetary policy

---

Huh. If you want to describe it as a tweak, OK.

But, it was not an exit from easy policy, just a minor tightening. Thre reason it shocked markets and precipitated huge moves was of the loud and frequent denials from the Bank of Japan that they'd be doing any 'tweaking' ... then they did!

----

Background, ICYMI:

Follow through for the yen in Europe and America times:

More: