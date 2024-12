Japan economy minister Akazawa:

BOJ to conduct appropriate monetary policy

BoJ and government will work together

BoJ should handle the specifics of monetary policy

Akawaza with nods to Bank of Japan independence. The BOJ does not tend to display the same independence as perhaps pothr G3 and G7 central banks do (and some G20).

The BoJ meet on the 18th and 19th and are widely expected to leave rates unchanged.