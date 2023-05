Japan Economy Minister Goto comments, nothing much of surprise here:

BOJ Governor Ueda explained at meeting how the BOJ will keep ultra-loose policy to sustainably, stably achieve price target

Among key points of meeting's discussion was for govt, BOJ to work closely together, share common goal and strive toward achieving it

Govt believes it's meaningful for BOJ to conduct review of past monetary policy conduct

BOJ must respond nimbly to any change, downside risks to economy