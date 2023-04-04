Takehiko Nakao is a former Vice Minister for International Affairs. He was speaking in an interview on Monday:

“The yield curve control should be reviewed, even if that results in short-term shocks”

“This can’t go on forever.”

ongoing monetary easing has caused side effects including distortions in the bond market, a drop in the currency and a weakening of fiscal discipline

he noted that a move will come with risks

Bloomberg has done the report on this. Bloomberg is gated.

-

Moves to dial back the current level of ultra-easy Bank of Japan monetary stimulus are seen as yen positive, or at least not yen negative.

To the downside 128 ish seems a bit of a zone of support. If you were yen bullish though there are 4 big figures of space before you'd have to contend with it (a speed hump circa 130 though). Comments welcome!