Japan expects an increase in debt-service costs by 25% by 2028.

Japan expects its annual debt-servicing costs to rise to almost $230 billion over the next four years

This, of course, is due to the Bank of Japan raising rates.

This news was around a week ago but its catching some headlines today.

Its obvious stuff. If you've ever had a mortgage, for example, at a time of rising rates you'll know how the sums work re higher interest costs.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda