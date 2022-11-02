Plenty of verbiage coming of Japan today:
- More from BOJ Kuroda - recent yen weakness excessive, one-sided, undesirable
- BOJ Kuroda: Inflation impact from rising import prices likely to start diminishing in 2023
- Japan finance minister Suzuki says FX rates are set by the market
More from the fin min now:
- desirable for FX to move stably
- the interventions in the yen in September and October were conducted against excessive FX movement drive by speculative trading
- stable yen weakening is also problematic
USD/JPY is near its session lows: