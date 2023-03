Japan finance minister Suzuki remarks crossing news wire sources:

Need to be vigilant about the very fast pace that credit concerns spread globally

No comment on specific means of BOJ policy, but expect the BOJ to work closely with govt and guide appropriate policy steps under the new governor

Important for forex to move stably reflecting fundamentals

Govt watching FX moves carefully

The next BOJ meeting is on April 27 and 28. New Governor Ueda will be in place.