Japan finance minister Suzuki:

  • says no change to our stance, closely watching FX moves with a sense of urgency
  • will take necessary steps on FX if needed

This is weak stuff from Suzuki. ICYMI, these are the sorts of comments that indicate imminent intervention:

This 'watching closely' ... he may as well say "Go ahead, buy USD/JPY ".

I was pretty sure that's what Yellen was saying earlier, hope you didn't miss this!

In a nutshell, Yellen dismissed globally coordinated FX intervention, saying that the market determined the value of the dollar.

USD/JPY update:

