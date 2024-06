Japan finance minister Suzuki responding to the data showing hefty intervention arouund four weeks ago (late April & early May):

Suzuki:

Forex intervention had certain effects

Forex intervention was intended to respond to speculative moves

Says will continue to respond appropriately when asked about forex

Concerned that automakers' certification irregularities could have large implications

USD/JPY has jumped up to around 156.40 from lows earlier around 156.00.